Get dosed with psychedelic stories

Do you have a great story about wolfing down handfuls of psilocybin and tripping your face off in Atlantic City, winning $500 at the roulette wheel and singing “Whip It” with the house band? Or perhaps a not-so-fun drug story, like the time you went to a high school basketball game on acid and watched in horror as the entire moronic crowd clapped in unison as the players dripped down the court? Whether euphoric or horrific, you can share your trippy tales at Psychedelic Stories hosted by Psymposia – the open-mic storytelling event – at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Oct. 15 at Modern Art (529 W. Chestnut Ave.) in Lancaster. Tickets are $5-$10, pay-what-you-can. Somehow, this event is all ages.

Watch the great Doc Ellis tell one of the greatest drug stories ever told.

