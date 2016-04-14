PA Flavor pairs all the best beer and food

Want to pair some St. Boniface Craft Brewing Co.’s Libation DIPA with Passage to India’s Tandoori chicken? Or what about Zeroday Brewing Co.’s Wit’s End with Garlic Poet’s Yakatori skewers? Maybe some Jack’s Cider with an overstuffed Primanti’s sandwich?

You can pair all the best Pennsylvania craft beers with some great Central PA restaurants at PA Flavor on April 23 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex (2300 N. Cameron St.) in Harrisburg. A VIP session takes place from 1-2 p.m. and a general admission session runs from 2-5 p.m. Get tickets here.