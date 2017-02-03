Barrel-aged gin Old Fashioned at Bulls Head Public House

The closest you’ll get to an English pub in Lancaster County is the Bulls Head in Lititz. It’s attached to the General Sutter Inn, and serves as its downstairs bar.

Full of wooden chairs and tables, the vibe is quite a bit more relaxed in the pub than in the adjacent bed and breakfast. As in an English pub, you seat yourself at the bar or at a table, and you order both food and drinks from the bartender.

What you’ll probably order any other day is a beer considering Bulls Head has been named the best beer bar in PA by CraftBeer.com. But I wanted to give something else a try.

I walk up to the bar and ask for a signature cocktail list. Jeff Cook, the original bartender to the Bulls Head since it opened in 2010, tells me that, being a more traditional pub, the list is short to provide more beer. There are, however, seasonal drinks.

The one to try by far is the barrel-aged gin Old Fashioned.

Served with a lemon wedge, one might think the cocktail may call for some extra lemon zest. But no, not by a long shot. This Old Fashioned is a delightful surprise in that it’s quite sour and citrusy for a seasonal drink.

“It probably isn’t too conducive to the time of year, but it’s something that’s refreshing and you can drink all year round,” Cook says.

Take your time with this one, and get a feel for the honey simple syrup, the ginger ale and the gin barrel-aged orange bitters. The combination is bitey and reminiscent of warmer days when winter coats and boots are tucked away and forgotten.

Happy Saturday afternoon from foggy Downtown Lititz. It feels like a beautiful English summer day! #BullsHead #Lititz #LititzPA #Pub #FoggyLondonTown A photo posted by Bulls Head Public House (@bullsheadlititz) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:21am PST

If you go in the evening, there’s another barroom on the second floor of the General Sutter, where you can get the same drinks and good times. While you’re exploring, male patrons might enjoy finding a mannequin in a tub in the men’s restroom. Why? Because it’s awesome.

The seasonal drinks menu changes regularly, but is created anew each season. So, Cook has no idea what the spring selection will provide.

Even better? The Bulls Head offers a full English breakfast every Saturday from 8-11 a.m., which includes the essentials; bacon, sausage, eggs, baked beans, toast, tea and coffee. It’s like brunch, but for early birds.

As for the barrel-aged gin Old Fashioned, even though it’s leaving in a month or two, it’s still a simple and delicious drink that can be replicated at home, which I highly recommend.

• Bulls Head Public House

14 E. Main St., Lititz

bullsheadpublichouse.com

717.626.2115