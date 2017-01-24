Old 97's roll into York this May. Check out two new tracks.

The Old 97’s are a failure. To paraphrase lead singer Rhett Miller, the alt-country band the Old 97’s set out to be a band that had no chance of being a commercial success. And they failed at failing. To quote one of XPN’s favorite Old 97’s tracks from the band’s 2014 album “Most Messed Up,” they’ve “been doing this longer than you’ve been alive,” which, if you’re younger than 24, is true. The acclaimed act has released 10 studio albums and are set to release their 11th album “Graveyard Whistling” on Feb. 24.

XPN and CapLive welcome the Old 97’s to the Capitol Theatre in York on May 7. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Check out two new tracks “Good with God” featuring Brandi Carlile and “All Who Wander” from “Graveyard Whistling” and then listen to some more classic cuts.

