Your list of New Year's Eve parties in Lancaster County

Whether 2016 was your year or you wish you could burn it to the ground, it’s time to celebrate another one in the books. We’ve compiled a list of parties to make the most of your New Year’s Eve.

5:30 p.m.

Ring in the New Year at Fulton Steamboat Inn

New Year’s Eve at John J. Jeffries

6 p.m.

NYE at Rocky Springs

7:30 p.m.

LSO’s New Year’s Eve concert at American Music Theatre

8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza at Stitches Comedy Club

New Year’s Eve with DJ Freeze at The Ballroom at Eden

New Year’s Eve with the Main Street Cruisers at The Courtyard at Eden

NYE Party at Tellus360

New Year’s Eve Ghost Light Radio Show at Spring House Brewing

8:30 p.m.

New Year’s Eve at the Sutter

9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Party at Columbia Kettle Works Brewpub

New Year’s Eve: Max J Variety Show season finale at Arcade Lancaster

10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Party at Hunger-N-Thirst

Staying in? Enjoy our seven-hour playlist of songs from our favorite 2016 albums.