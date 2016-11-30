Netflix introduces downloading for offline use

If there’s one thing that’s true about the human race, it’s that we want what we want now, and in the format that is easiest for us. When Netflix made the move years ago to focus less on DVDs and more on streaming, we were happy – at first. Then we realized that wi-fi can sometimes be scarce and our precious data plans simply could not withstand the hours that humanity can sustain on a couch, with only Doritos and “Narcos” to keep us company

Now following Amazon Prime’s lead, Netflix has quietly rolled out limited offline downloading. After a cursory scan of titles, it appears that for right now A. Offline downloading is only available for Android devices (sorry Apple suckers) and B. Selections are sparse, with all Netflix originals and shows like “Parks and Recreation,” “The Twilight Zone” and “Twin Peaks” also available. Expect the number of devises and content to balloon in the coming weeks once the experiment finds success.

Just think: Now you can watch the “Casino Night” episode of “The Office” in any public bathroom in America, wi-fi be damned!