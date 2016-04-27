Namast'ay outside: Try these outdoor yoga classes this summer

Yoga and the great outdoors are a natural pairing: People come to both to seek peace, relaxation, and a little exercise. As the weather warms up, several Central PA yoga teachers and studios will be taking class outside.

Yoga at the Lancaster East Side Market

Musser Park, Lancaster

Sundays 10-11 a.m., May 15 through October 16

When you stop by the Lancaster East Side Market to grab your favorite local goodies this summer, you can also enjoy a little exercise and relaxation at the yoga classes held on the lawn by the market tents. Classes are taught by a rotation of local teachers, mostly in the vinyasa flow style. All levels of experience are welcome.

Springtime in the city. What a beautiful day to be at the park! #springtimeinthecity A video posted by ✨Diana✨ (@msladiedi) on Apr 24, 2016 at 9:52am PDT

Yoga & Stand-Up Paddleboard

Shank’s Mare Outfitters, Wrightsville

Fridays, Sundays 10 a.m. starting June 10

Yoga and paddleboarding may not be the most intuitive combination, but the two come together beautifully along the Susquehanna at Shank’s Mare Outfitters. Participants will warm up with yoga, and then be introduced to the essentials of paddleboarding. Finally, yogis will put the two together, practicing poses on the river. Keep an eye on Shank’s Mare’s website, as several local studios are finalizing guest spots to teach in this unique context.

Beautiful night for a SUP class on the river. #shanksmareoutfitters #sup A photo posted by @shanksmareoutfitters on Jul 14, 2015 at 4:27pm PDT



Evolution Open Streets Classes

Open Streets Lancaster, Chestnut Street between Water and Shippen streets

May 15, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Evolution Power Yoga teaches classes every hour on the hour during this spring’s Open Streets Lancaster event. Teacher Julie Mathers describes the fast-paced power yoga as being “for anybody,” and while it is best suited for the studio, the class is adaptable to any situation, which will be clear when the class commences on the Orange Street block of the festival.

Yoga Quiz – Name that pose! #evolution #evolutionpoweryoga #baptiste #practice #community #thosewhosweattogetherstaytogether A photo posted by evolutionpoweryoga (@evolutionpoweryoga) on Apr 14, 2016 at 6:40am PDT

Sunset Yoga with Nikki

Manheim; contact Nikki Border for exact location, theopenspacelancaster@gmail.com Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m.

Teacher Nikki Border holds this weekly class at sunset under the shelter of the willow tree in her Manheim backyard, a place she considers “a source of inspiration.” The slow-flow class is beginner friendly, offering a mid-week opportunity to relax and take in fresh air. Chuckling as she describes her current teaching setup as “pretty underground,” Border asks students planning to attend class to email her for directions. Look out for her business and offerings to expand in the next year.

Yoga by the River

Sunken Gardens, Riverfront Park, Harrisburg

Saturdays 9-10 a.m., Mondays 7-8 p.m.; start date TBD

“There is something cleansing about being in nature,” says Amber Ackerley, teacher and proprietor of Enola’s Promote Peace Yoga. In partnership with the Harrisburg Parks & Recreation department, she will lead morning classes this summer in the Sunken Gardens (part of Riverfront Park), utilizing the natural beauty of the Susquehanna and the park in the midst of the bustle of the capitol. Appropriate for all levels of experience, the class is in a vinyasa style, emphasizing the connection of breath to pose, and flow between positions.

This was a little slice of heaven for me. I LOVE teaching outside. Class is held every Friday night from 5:30-6:30 at the Journey House at Neffsville Mennonite Church. A photo posted by Amber Ackerley (@promote_peace_yoga) on Apr 15, 2016 at 4:17pm PDT

Beer & Yoga with the Barnstormers

Clipper Magazine Stadium, Lancaster

10:30 a.m. June 25; 10 a.m. July 23, August 20 and September 10

Yoga teacher Laura Liss had a vision of leading a class in a huge forum, and the Barnstormers’ Pete Andrelczyk was interested in making Clipper Magazine Stadium a community gathering spot for more than just baseball. The two ideas, with some inspiration from beer and yoga classes held by Victory Brewing, merged into Beer & Yoga with the Barnstormers. The beginner-friendly class will be held on the field, followed by a beer tasting provided by Victory Brewing, paired with food by Legends, the stadium’s concession area. Fans take note: Barnstormers players often join the class.

Outdoor Classes with Little Yoga Place

Field behind Snavely Lumber, Elizabeth Street, Landisville

6 p.m. Wednesdays; 7 a.m. second Saturdays, starts May 15

When asked what attracted her to offering classes in an outdoor setting, Little Yoga Place’s Kimberly Shaffer explains that she has been practicing on her own in natural settings for years, and finds that those spaces have a special way of allowing a feeling of being present in the moment; she hopes that students will also find them more inclusive, “a little less intimidating than a traditional studio.” Classes, occurring right around sunrise and sunset, are open to students of all levels of experience, and will run through the early fall.

Yoga and Farm Breakfast

Buckhill Farm CSA, Lititz

9 a.m., June 25

For a celebration of the summer season, join Evolution Power Yoga’s Julie Mathers for a morning class on the grounds of Lititz’s Buckhill Farm CSA. After working up a sweat, participants will experience the land a different way, enjoying a farm-fresh breakfast prepared by The Pressroom’s Matthew Titter. Please monitor Evolution Power Yoga and Buckhill Farm CSA’s websites for details and pre-registration information.

What is your favorite pose? #sunlight #yogi #reachinggoals A photo posted by evolutionpoweryoga (@evolutionpoweryoga) on Mar 3, 2016 at 12:25pm PST



Rooftop Yoga at Tellus360

Tellus360, Lancaster

9:30 a.m. Saturdays, starting May 7

For some peace and perspective, check out yoga on the rooftop at Tellus360. Instructors from West End Yoga will be leading classes, which will be welcoming for all levels of practice, with options to modify poses as necessary. Check Tellus360 and West End’s Facebook pages for information on teachers and classes each week.

Yoga at The Pressroom Park Bar

The Pressroom, 26-28 West King Street, Lancaster

9:30 a.m. Saturdays; start date in June

A little oasis in the heart of downtown Lancaster, the park at The Pressroom is a natural spot for a morning yoga class. After working up a sweat, participants are encouraged to grab a bite at the restaurant; Evolution Power Yoga has partnered with several area restaurants, including The Pressroom, for their 40 Days challenge, offering clean and healthy dining choices to help those interested in making positive changes to their diets.