Moira Records at Lazarus Juice Bar holds a Sunday Service for Everybody

People all around the world come together on Sundays to celebrate life and community, and the good folks at Moira Records at Lazarus Juice Bar are no exception.

The boutique record shop, music venue, art gallery and juice bar wants to provide an outlet for people to get together spread good vibes, compassion and community in the form of music. At Moira’s Sunday Services – the monthly gathering which launches from 2:30-6 p.m. this Sunday – music is the religion.

“Music is the best way to connect with people without any barriers,” says Moira Records co-owner Juany Santos.

Moira Record’s blesses us with a great lineup of music for the first Sunday Service, which features beats from Chicago-based ambient electronic artist Edamame, as well as Lancaster-based Stainless Steele and Sky Society.

The event will also be livestreamed through Moira Records Facebook page.

“It’s a great opportunity to connect with people all over the world,” says Santos.

Get your weekly dose of church at Moira’s Sunday Service in the form of soulful sounds, healing organic juice and a peaceful community – and you don’t even have to get up early or wear a tie.

The first of the monthly Sunday Service gatherings takes place at Moira Records at Lazarus Juice Bar 112 W. Orange St. in downtown Lancaster from 2:30-6 p.m. on Dec. 11.