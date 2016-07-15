Midtown Cinema is hosting 'Miyazaki Movie Madness' this weekend

Hayao Miyazaki is considered one of the greatest animators of all time. For the last four decades, Studio Ghibli, the company Miyazaki helped create, has been releasing classic films like “My Neighbor Totoro” and the Oscar-winning “Spirited Away, all to ferocious critical acclaim. For film-goers in the United States, a country notorious for rarely letting foreign-language films (much less animated ones) bubble above the surface, it’s inspiring to see a studio so regularly do so.

Harrisburg’s Midtown Arts Cinema is always the place to go for classic screenings, and they’re going all out this weekend for what they’ve dubbed “Miyazaki Movie Madness.” Designed as something of a mini-marathon, Midtown Arts will be showing Ghibli films all weekend. The somewhat-convoluted schedule is below.

My Neighbor Totoro

Friday, 7/15 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, 7/16 at 3 p.m.

Princess Mononoke

Friday, 7/15 at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, 7/17 at 4:45 p.m.

Castle in the Sky

Saturday, 7/16 at 5 p.m.

Sunday, 7/17 at 2:15 p.m.

Spirited Away

Saturday, 7/16 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, 7/17 at 7:30 p.m.

Passes for all showings are $24, though individual passes can be purchased. As an added bonus, tonight’s showing of “Princess Mononoke” will be $3, thanks to Third Friday. As always, you can stop over at Zeroday Brewing Company beforehand to get a Zeroday crowler for the film. Find out more information about the weekend-long event here. Reacquaint yourself with movie history below: