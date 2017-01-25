Meet Renaissance man Willie Wrede of Meduseld Meadery

Willie Wrede is a renaissance man. He’s a helicopter mechanic, an expert mead maker, a veteran, an entrepreneur and a reader of fantasy literature. He’s also as close to an actual man from the Renaissance period as you can get. Wrede, 42, even wields homemade medieval weaponry as Oddvarr – a character he portrays in the Society for Creative Anachronism. He’s the man you want to have filling your drinking horn with mead – the ancient fermented beverage that’s namechecked in “Beowulf.” Wrede is on track to open Meduseld Meadery – downtown Lancaster’s first mead hall, located at 252 Harrisburg Ave. – soon, so stay tuned to the Meduseld Meadery Facebook page and Twitter account.

When I visited Wrede just after New Year’s Day at his soon-to-be legendary mead hall, he wasn’t able to offer me any of his mead just yet, so we went across the street to The Fridge. Over beers, Wrede regaled me with tales (though not in rhyming couplets) of mead and its history.

…

M: Do you see mead having a boom the way cider did a few years ago

W: They’re telling us that the mead industry has grown 140 percent in the last three years.

M: Why do you think it’s growing at such a rapid pace?

W: I think there are people who had mead on their radar, (but) mead is still on the back burner… We have competitions that are drawing a lot of people. I became a certified mead judge so I could learn more about it. Pop culture also has some influences. You have the “Game of Thrones” phenomenon, and while they don’t specifically mention mead, except for one time last season, they still bring out that feeling people expect mead to be associated with.

Mead has been around for 9,000 years. It’s the oldest fermented beverage in existence. Pottery fragments place mead back as far as the ancient Chinese. And of course, everyone associates mead with the Vikings, though they probably drank ale more than mead.

M: What kinds of meads will you be making?

W: I won a gold medal for an IPA-style mead at Valhalla: The Mead-ing of Life in Phoenixville in 2015. We won the category and third place best in show out of almost 100 meads. I’m a big fan of pairing hops with different honeys. Right now I’m working on a mesquite blossom honey with calypso hops and apple cider. I made one champagne-style mead that used Chardonnay grapes and orange blossom honey. That got up to 24 percent (ABV).

M: Where does the name Meduseld come from?

W: We have to explain mead to people anyway, so explaining the name in the next breath isn’t really that big of a deal. Meduseld (pronounced me’duseld) is actually a direct translation of Old English for “mead hall.” It’s the name that Tolkien used for King Theoden’s hall in “Lord of the Rings.” Imagine my surprise when no one else decided they wanted use it.

M: You’re a fan of fantasy novels as well as the history of Viking and medieval culture. Was that your inspiration for starting a mead hall?

W: Fantasy fiction has always been a huge muse for me. I’ve been a history guy from way back. Our branding and our message is coming from a historical place, but I want to be like “history lite.”

M: You don’t want to bog people down with history lessons, but it’s cool to make it available.

I have a theory why mead never really took off in the United States. Mead is 330 percent more expensive to make than beer. So, you’ve got economics. Coming from Europe to here, we have vast swathes of land. All you had to do was clear it and it was yours. And you grew crops. It’s easier to plant wheat, barley and oats. You can’t just plant hives.

…

Three random facts that Willy Wrede told me during our interview:

1. The term honeymoon came from the ancient tradition of suppling a newlywed couple with enough mead to last a month and hopefully consummate the marriage.

2. Pennsylvania hosts more than 10,000 LARPers in Slippery Rock during the annual Pennsic War event.

3. Viking shields were made of thin wood, so when attackers would strike them with their swords, their swords would get stuck.

…

M: Obviously, honey is a huge part of your business. What can the average person do to ensure the proliferation of bees?

W: We’re not keeping bees, but I like to support the Lancaster County Beekeepers Society by being a member and supporting (their) events. The simplest thing I can think of is that if you have a lawn and you see dandelions come up in the beginning of spring, leave them alone. Don’t cut your grass right away. Let it grow for the first month. That really helps give the bees a jump start.

M: Do you use local honey?

W: That’s actually a very common question that we get a lot. It depends how you’re defining local. I don’t want to sound like corporate double-speak, but we could say this is Lancaster County honey – and I’ve used that before and it’s amazing honey – we could also say this was all gathered in Pennsylvania.

We can’t get certain varieties of honey that we use in this state like avocado blossom or mesquite blossom. Mesquite trees don’t grow in Pennsylvania, to my knowledge. The same with Tupelo, orange blossoms, they’re all down south or in California.

There are so many honeys that we can use that are local, but if we want to get some other types of honey for a specific recipe – for example the mead that won that gold medal, I used orange blossom honey, Citra and Galaxy hops, like this whole citrus play on the hops and honey.

M: You mentioned that you want Meduseld to be a chill spot where people can come hang out, try some mead, hear some acoustic music and play board games. What games do you play?

W: Me and my friends are huge Risk nerds. Dungeons and Dragons, too. Our bar top is going to be covered in maps of various fantasy worlds.

M: Do you play as a specific character in Dungeons and Dragons?

W: You have character names, but I’m usually the dungeon master. I’m usually the guy telling the story and coming up with the ideas. I get to play a lot of bar and tavern owners, so I’ve had virtual practice doing this.

I do another thing called the Society for Creative Anachronism. It’s a historical group. It’s kind of like LARPing, but you’re actually portraying a different fictional person from history. So, for me, I’ve always been interested in the 10th-century Viking age and that’s another driving factor for (Meduseld). We get dressed up in armor and we fight each other with sticks, pretty much.

Sometimes you can lose yourself for a few moments. Like, we’ll be at a feast or something, and like, this woman got up one time and she just started reciting “Beowulf.” Like 40 pages worth of “Beowulf” from memory. The meter of that poem is pretty awesome. It was powerful.

When you get together with a whole group of like-minded, non-judgmental people, and there’s usually alcohol and food, it’s a win-win.

Willie Wrede’s favorite bands:

Wardruna



Ashagal



Led Zeppelin



Kool Mo Dee



