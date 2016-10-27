Medusa's Disco and more bring psychedelic sounds to the Chameleon

On:
0

Psychedelic rockers turned pixelated playable 8-bit characters, Medusa’s Disco lead a fearsome foursome of some of our favorite Central PA-based bands at the Chameleon Club this Halloween weekend on Saturday, October 29.

Medusa’s Disco, The Stonewall Vessels, The Mellowells and Yam Yam bring a grab bag of live music treats to the Chameleon. Medusa’s Disco provides slithering psychedelic sounds. Check out their latest video for their Middle Eastern-flavored “Divine.”

The Stonewall Vessels add to the psychedelic chaos with big doses of driving stoner-rock with a few slow burners mixed in. Check out their set for The Prava Sessions:

Rounding out the bill are the Mellowells, who recently dropped a catchy pop ballad “Head Space,” and Yam Yam, a jammy funk and psychedelic soul outfit that will drop smooth sounds perfect to set the mood for a Saturday night party.

 

 

 

  • Share on Tumblr
Posted in Articles, Lancaster, Music – Lancaster, Out & About – Lancaster
Mike Andrelczyk

Mike Andrelczyk is a features editor for Fly Magazine. He is a graduate of Penn State University and currently lives with his wife Stacey in Strasburg. Interests include tennis, playing bad guitar, poetry (poems have appeared in Modern Haiku, The Inquisitive Eater and other journals) and oneirology – the study of dreams – mostly in the form of afternoon naps. His name appears in the title screen of Major League 2.

Archive @ MikeAndrelczyk
Close Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *