Medusa's Disco and more bring psychedelic sounds to the Chameleon

Psychedelic rockers turned pixelated playable 8-bit characters, Medusa’s Disco lead a fearsome foursome of some of our favorite Central PA-based bands at the Chameleon Club this Halloween weekend on Saturday, October 29.

Medusa’s Disco, The Stonewall Vessels, The Mellowells and Yam Yam bring a grab bag of live music treats to the Chameleon. Medusa’s Disco provides slithering psychedelic sounds. Check out their latest video for their Middle Eastern-flavored “Divine.”

The Stonewall Vessels add to the psychedelic chaos with big doses of driving stoner-rock with a few slow burners mixed in. Check out their set for The Prava Sessions:

Rounding out the bill are the Mellowells, who recently dropped a catchy pop ballad “Head Space,” and Yam Yam, a jammy funk and psychedelic soul outfit that will drop smooth sounds perfect to set the mood for a Saturday night party.