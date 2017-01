It’s the (beginning of the) most wonderful time of the year. Bring the family down to Penn Square in downtown Lancaster for the annual Tree Lighting ceremony and tuba Christmas event from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 25. Entertainment by Prima Theatre begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the arrival the real, actual Santa Claus at 7 p.m., the tree lighting at 7:15 and a tuba concert at 7:30 p.m. Kids can meet Santa Claus from 7:30-9 p.m. to place their toy orders.