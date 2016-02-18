'Making a Murderer' attorneys to discuss trial at Keswick

If you’re looking to air your grievances with Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” series, Steven Avery’s defense attorneys Dean Strang and Jerry Buting are giving you an opportunity.

“Attorneys Dean Strang and Jerry Buting will participate in a moderated discussion regarding the systemic failures of the criminal justice system, as well as the broader implications of the Steven Avery case,” according to Keswick Theater’s site.

The event will take place at 8 p.m., Friday, April 1 at Keswick Theater in Glenside. Ticket prices range from $39-$59.



