Make last-minute Valentine's Day plans with these dinners

Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time to make plans with your significant someone this Valentine’s Day with these festive dinners.

Lancaster Brewing Company’s special menu

Make your reservations with us for Valentine’s Day Weekend – CHEERS!

Posted by Lancaster Brewing Company on Monday, February 8, 2016

 

Otto’s three-course dinner 

Make sure to reserve your Valentine’s Day spot soon! contact@ottosyork.com

Posted by Otto’s Kitchen & Cocktails on Monday, February 8, 2016

 

Bacon and beer, chocolate and wine feast at Spring Gate Vineyard

Looks like Lucia has a few bacon treats for us this saturday!#bacon #harrisburg #springgate #baconfeast #pawine

Posted by Spring Gate Vineyard on Monday, February 8, 2016

 

Valentine’s Weekend at The Accomac

There is still time to make reservations for Valentine’s Weekend! Nothing says I love You like a great dinner at the Accomac

Posted by The Accomac on Friday, February 5, 2016

 

A three-course dinner at Char’s Restaurant

Celebrate with your Valentine http://bit.ly/1JIq3pn

Posted by Char’s Restaurant – Tracy Mansion on Thursday, January 14, 2016

 

Special Valentine’s Menu at Character’s Pub

Romance with Character this Valentine’s Weekend at Characters Pub with romantic dinner specials Friday thru Sunday, Feb….

Posted by Lancaster City Restaurant Week on Monday, February 8, 2016

 

Nothing Says I Love You Like Ramen at Hunger-N-Thirst 

 

Iron Hill’s Sweetheart menu

   

 The Valentine VIP at The Mill in Hershey

 

Your Valentine VIP experience awaits! Every Thursday – Saturday in February! Make your reservations today! #themillinhershey #valentine #hersheyvday #love #vipdinner

Posted by The Mill in Hershey on Sunday, February 7, 2016

 

Going to a dinner we missed? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook.

