Two years ago, we as a people were paralyzed by the scourge known only as “Bro country.” It took two mononymous country singers and their smash song “Girl in a Country Song” to really highlight how over the top their genre had become. That duo, Maddie & Tae, will be at Blarney’s to show their tractor-loving compatriots what for.

Blarney’s Twisted Irish Pub, Mechanicsburg

May 11, 8 p.m. (FREE)