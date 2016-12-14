Be on the lookout for Silantra's citywide scavenger hunt

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen is obviously the place to go if you’re on King Street and craving some tasty burritos. However, what could be better than a nice burrito that you have to pay for? A nice burrito that you don’t have to pay for. Silantra recognizes that, so for the next week and a half, they’ll be giving away over $600 worth of gift cards all over Lancaster city in a scavenger hunt.

While you could just lift up every brick in the city looking for golden tickets, you might get a slight leg up on the competition if you follow Silantra’s Instagram account (@silantraco) for hints. The contest ends on Saturday, Dec. 24, with twelve different gift cards placed all around the city. Happy hunting, though you can bet we’ll be out there scouring, too.