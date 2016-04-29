Long's Park Summer Concert Series lineup revealed

Last night at a special unveiling party at Tellus360, the Long’s Park Ampitheater Foundation unveiled the bands that will be playing the popular summer music series. Starting June 5 and running until August 28, bands will play each Sunday for free in Long’s Park, generally starting at 7:30 p.m. New this year is an additional Saturday series Below is the list of acts and accompanying dates. Bands in bold are ones we are particularly excited about. Summer can’t come fast enough.

• June 5: Brian Auger’s Oblivion Express featuring Alex Ligertwood

• June 12: Banda Magda

• June 19: Allegro NextGEN Orchestra

• June 26: Sammy Figueroa’s Latin Jazz Explosion

• July 3: Pershing’s Own U.S. Army Band

• July 10: The Suffers

• July 17: Morgan James

• July 24: Alo Brasil

• July 31: Pimps of Joytime

• Aug. 7: March Fourth Marching Band

• Aug. 14: Daimh

• Aug. 21: Mike Stern Quartet

• Aug. 28: Darlingside