Big things are coming for Apes of the State. On the precipice of a 13-date tour in support of their new album The City Isn’t Big Enough, they appeared today on York’s own Thirty Bucks Podcast hosted by Jonathan Smith. Apes of the State discuss their new album, their musical charity organization Second Chance to Play and play a few songs off of the new record. Check out Apes of the States tour dates and listen to their podcast appearance below.