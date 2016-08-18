Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alan Menken join 'Little Mermaid'

So, one, in case you didn’t know, Disney’s doing a live-action “The Little Mermaid” remake. Two, Lin-Manuel Miranda, of Hamilton fame, and Alan Menken, of “yes the same Alan Menken who wrote the songs for the Disney original film ‘The Little Mermaid’ holy crap” fame, signed on to the production.

They’ll both be writing songs, and Miranda will also be producing the film with Mark Platt. Casting details for the live rendition of “The Little Mermaid” aren’t public yet, but with a team like this, you can only hope that it’ll be comparable to the original story about the tiny fish-person who swims runs away from home and makes a Faustian deal with her father’s chief rival for the sea-throne. Still, you have to wonder… the original music will clearly be great, but how are they going to top these nostalgia-soaked faves?