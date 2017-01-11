Lancaster Transplant hosting 'Confessions' tonight

The concept of having a secret that you keep to yourself is a very human construct. Some people are good at keeping them, some are good at sharing them, but it seems like everyone has them. Here’s one of mine: I’ve never seen the movie “Wall-E.” Shameful, though I’ve heard it’s a delight.

Tonight, get the secrets that are actually weighing you down out there in the safest possible manner. Lancaster Transplant will be holding their annual “confessions” event at Wacker Brewing Company, and if you’re not familiar with the process, here’s how it works: The Transplanters rig up a teepee, complete with a typewriter for anonymously divulging whatever you feel like.

The environment is warm and inviting, much like the Transplanters themselves. If you’re a member, Wacker pints are available for $3, which might make secret sharing a little easier. It all goes down at 7 p.m. tonight.

Check here for more information.

 

