Find your Halloween bar party in Lancaster

It’s that time of year again – the chill is in the air and the amount of “Pumpkin Spice” flavored everything (we’re looking at you, pumpkin spice M&M’s) can only mean one thing … fall is here.

This, of course, means that Halloween is just around the corner. And if you’re like us, the stress of figuring out this year’s costume and finalizing plans to get your ghoul on at the same time is enough to drive you to drinking an unhealthy rotation of pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin beers. But worry not, dear Halloween enthusiast. We’ve got you covered.

See below for our annual roundup of Lancaster Halloween festivities. From costume contests to every seasonal beer you can imagine the scariest thing you’ll face this Halloween is deciding where to start.

(Don’t see your bar listed? Send us an email with all the details and we’ll update the list!)

551 West – Lancaster [208-3658]

Saturday, October 29,

live music with Fierce at 9 p.m. and $5 margaritas on October 29

Monday, October 31

Fourth Wall Comics hands out comics from 6-8 p.m., followed by a ComicCon-themed costume party with prizes and karaoke at 9 p.m. and $2.50 Miller Lites on October 31

Annie Bailey’s – Lancaster [393-4000]

Saturday, October 29

Halloween party with prizes and giveaways, DJ Stoolie from 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Aussie and the Fox – Lancaster [826-4040]

Sunday, October 30

Haunted Halloween Disco featuring free food, cash bar, DJ Mast, photo booth, costume contest and prizes, tickets are $15, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Bube’s – Mount Joy [653-2056]

Friday, October 28

Bube’s Annual Halloween Bash Part 1 featuring live music in the Catacombs, DJ Shanae in the Bottling Works, costumes encouraged, $10, 10 p.m. on Oct. 28

Saturday, October 29

Bube’s Annual Halloween Bash Part 2 featuring live music in the Catacombs, DJ Shanae in the Bottling Works, costumes encouraged, $10, 10 p.m. on Oct. 29

Sunday, October 30

Halloween Feast in the Catacombs featuring three hours of entertainment, five-course meal, half-pitcher of feast beer, wine or nonalcoholic punch, tickets are $50, event takes place at 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.

$1 Tacos, $2 Yuengling drafts 10 p.m.-12 a.m., Spooky Karaoke with Sassy Shawn in Bottling Works at 9 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Cat’s Meow – Manheim [664-3370]

Saturday, October 29, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Halloween party featuring costume and karaoke contests with prizes, half off shots from 10-11 p.m.

Elizabethtown American Legion Post 329 – Elizabethtown [367-1295]

Saturday, October 29

Halloween costume party with cash prizes featuring DJ Lonnie from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Factory Sports Lounge – Lancaster [581-8180]

Saturday, October 29

Halloween party, 9:30 p.m.

Hideaway – Lititz [626-6129]

Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29

costume contest with cash prizes for the sexiest and most original costumes, drink specials, Karaoke DJ at 9 p.m.;

Hurricane Pizza Grill – Columbia [684-6000]

Saturday Oct. 29

costume party with cash prizes

Millersville VFW Post 7294 – Millersville [872-9998]

Saturday, October 29, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Annual Witches’ Ball, costume contest with prizes; light fare; cash bar; raffles; door prizes; $12

Reinholds Inn – Reinholds [336-2439]

Saturday, Oct. 29

Halloween party, spooky drink specials

Shank’s Tavern – Marietta [426-1205]

Saturday, Oct. 29

25th annual Shank’s Nightmare on Front Street Costume Ball; live music and costume contest

Spring House Taproom – Lancaster [399-4009]

Saturday, Oct. 29

Black Sabbath tribute band, pig roast, costume contest, beer specials

Tellus360 – Lancaster [393-1660]

Friday, Oct. 28

FLL Halloween Spectacular with the 1.21 as Guns n’ Roses and the Dabby Paddy all-stars as Little Feat

Saturday, Oct. 29

Red Rum Halloween Bash, live music “Shining” themed costume contest

Tobias S. Frogg – Lancaster [394-8366]

Saturday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m.

“World Famous Halloween Party” 8 p.m. – ?

Union Station Grill – Columbia [684-1111]

Saturday, Oct. 29

live music. chef’s specials

The Village – Lancaster [397-5000]

Saturday, Oct. 29

live music, drag contest, food buffet from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Watering Trough – Mount Joy [653-6181]

Thursday, Oct. 27, Friday Oct. 28 and Saturday, October 29, 9 p.m.

costume contest with prizes for best costume

White Swan – Rothsville [626-4444]

Saturday, Oct. 29

food and drink specials; live entertainment from 7-10 p.m.; costumes contest with prizes

Yorgos – Lancaster [394-6977]

Saturday, October 29

A Haunting at Yorgos party, $200 cash prize for best male and female costumes, DJ from 10 p.m.-2 a.m.