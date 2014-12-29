Knock speakeasy coming to downtown Harrisburg

Photographer: from Knock website

Harrisburg is on the verge of seeing a real-deal speakeasy added to its drinking and dining landscape. Well, maybe it’s not as “real-deal” as, say, back in the Roaring ’20s when booze was illegal and its dispensaries were hidden. Prohibition has ended, after all. But there is one factor (at least) that gains Knock extra points in the speakeasy authenticity game: the password.

The Twitter account for Knock – A Speakeasy was established earlier this month and has been posting a digital countdown to its grand opening on New Year’s Eve. In fact, the only way to gain access to the grand opening party on Wednesday is to follow the Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages – more specifically, the #KnockPassword hashtag. Pre-registration is required, and details will soon be disclosed on Knock’s social media channels.

Knock is the latest concept from bar/restaurateur Ron Kamionka and is located at 129 Pine Street in Harrisburg on the second floor, “hidden” behind the faux Madam Knock’s Pine Street Beauty Parlor hair salon (complete with a false shelving unit that opens up into the bar). Once inside, you’ll be transported into the heyday of bootlegged booze – a vintage decor harkening back to the ’20s, a classic cocktail menu (in addition to craft brews and wines by the glass), a VIP section and servers dressed to match. In addition to the NYE party, Knock will operate Fridays and Saturdays, 8pm-2am. A new password will be disclosed each week on social media.