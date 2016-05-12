'Kickoff' summer with Hershey concert deals

Is there anything in this world better than cheap concert tickets?
For the sake of this article, let’s say no! As with last year, the folks at Live Nation are offering reduced $20 tickets to select shows at the Giant Center and Hersheypark Stadium. Surefire hits like Blink-182, the Dixie Chicks and even the New Kids on the Block/Paula Abdul/Boyz II Men nostalgia party are included in the deal. The sale begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. and goes until May 20. Check back at the “Kickoff to Summer” page beginning tomorrow for the deals.
GIANT Center (Hershey, PA)
June 15: Trendfest ft. Charlie Puth
July 10: Slipknot / Marilyn Manson
July 30: Kidz Bop Kids
Hersheypark Stadium (Hershey, PA)
June 24: Dixie Chicks
June 29: Def Leppard
July 2: 5 Seconds of Summer
July 16: Demi Lovato / Nick Jonas
July 23: Zac Brown Band
Aug 6: Mixtape Festival ft. New Kids On The Block / Paula Abdul / Boyz II Men & more
Aug 20: Show of the Summer ft. Shawn Mendes /Jack & Jack / Sabrina Carpenter & more
Aug 27: Blink-182
Sep 15: Jason Aldean