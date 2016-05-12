'Kickoff' summer with Hershey concert deals

Is there anything in this world better than cheap concert tickets?

For the sake of this article, let’s say no! As with last year, the folks at Live Nation are offering reduced $20 tickets to select shows at the Giant Center and Hersheypark Stadium. Surefire hits like Blink-182, the Dixie Chicks and even the New Kids on the Block/Paula Abdul/Boyz II Men nostalgia party are included in the deal. The sale begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. and goes until May 20. Check back at the “Kickoff to Summer” page beginning tomorrow for the deals.

GIANT Center (Hershey, PA)

June 15: Trendfest ft. Charlie Puth

July 10: Slipknot / Marilyn Manson

July 30: Kidz Bop Kids

Hersheypark Stadium (Hershey, PA)

June 24: Dixie Chicks

June 29: Def Leppard

July 2: 5 Seconds of Summer

July 16: Demi Lovato / Nick Jonas

July 23: Zac Brown Band

Aug 6: Mixtape Festival ft. New Kids On The Block / Paula Abdul / Boyz II Men & more

Aug 20: Show of the Summer ft. Shawn Mendes /Jack & Jack / Sabrina Carpenter & more

Aug 27: Blink-182

Sep 15: Jason Aldean