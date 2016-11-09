Keystone State Soul Weekender rolls into Lancaster

Soul music fans will be descending on Lancaster this weekend to vibe out with the Keystone State Soul Weekender featuring more than 20 DJs from all over the world (including members of the Red Rose Soul Club) spinning classic soul music. The event runs from Nov. 11-13 at the Elks Lodge (219 N. Duke St.) in downtown Lancaster. Weekend passes are available for $45 and single day passes are $18. Both can be purchased on the event’s website.

The event also features a meet-and-greet with Artic Records’ The Volcanoes – the Philadelphia-based soul quintet.

Dave Raistrick Record Sales will be set up during the event with a colllection of rare and not-so-rare soul, blues, funk and reggae records. Vinyl collectors in town for the event may want to check out a few of downtown Lancaster’s record stores such as Mr. Suit Records, Moira Records, C.I. Records and Stan’s Records. The Keystone Record Collectors monthly PA Music Expo featuring thousands of rare records and collectibles takes place on Nov. 13 at the Continental Inn at 2285 Lincoln Hwy. in Lancaster.

Visit the event’s website for more information and to purchase tickets or to listen to a never-ending playlist of soul music that automatically begins playing as soon as you click on the site and is really cool for awhile until you realize it seemingly cannot ever be turned off. Oh, wait, it’s in the top left corner. And I actually ended up turning it back on again. Sounds pretty good. Check out the full schedule below:

Friday Evening

8:00 Nick Reiner (aka DJ Salinger)

8:40 Tom Dechristofaro

9:20 Ian Friend

10:00 Gene Merideth

10:40 Phast Phreddie

11:20 Greg Tormo

12:00 Jason Thornton

12:40 Bruno Jerez

1:20 Andy Powell & Kev Draper

Saturday Afternoon

1:00 Julio & Dave

1:40 Nick Reiner

2:20 Quincy Bright

3:00 John Burns

3:40 Rob Macy

4:20 Ian Friend

Saturday Evening

​8:00 The Thing With Two Heads

8:40 Agustin Caparros

9:20 Gene Merideth

10:00 Phast Phreddie

10:40 Rob Macy

11:20 Greg Tormo

12:00 Bruno Jerez

12:40 Jason Thornton

1:20 Dave & Julio

Sunday Afternoon

​1:00 Open Deck

1:40 Rob Macy

2:20 John Burns

3:00 Phast Phreddie

3:40 Quincy Bright

4:20 Tom Dechristofaro

5:00 Nick Reiner

5:40 Agustin Caparros

6:20 The Thing With Two Heads

7:00 Andy Powell & Kev Draper

7:40 Julio & Dave