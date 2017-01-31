Kevin Farley will have you in stitches. He's also at Stitches.

Kevin Farley will probably forever live in the shadow of his legendary brother Chris, but where a lesser talent would be content to trot out a watered-down version of the late great comic actor, Kevin has established himself with his own unique brand of comedy while guesting on just about every sitcom in existence. Check out his extensive IMDb page to see his full 96 credits. He’s acted on 96 shows and you probably can’t even name 96 shows.

Here is Kevin Farley talking about how he isn’t Chris Farley on the short-lived Norm MacDonald Show, followed by three minutes of Kevin and Norm not being able to understand callers on Skype.

The comedy gene is strong in the Farley family tree and Kevin’s energetic stand-up is a can’t miss event. Comedians love it when the audience shouts out random stuff, so we suggest you shout out “Las Vegas,” hope he responds with his riff on Sin City and sit back and watch a truly talented comedian at work. Farley appears at Stitches Comedy Club (2250 Lincoln Hwy. East) for a three-show run from Feb. 3- 4. Tickets are $20. Visit stitchescomedy.com for more information.