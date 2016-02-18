Keeping the Dream of the '80s Alive

On: By: Mike Andrelczyk
Gusti Escalante and Robbie Jackson are the Nashville-based dream pop duo Keeps. ’80s-influenced dream pop is not a genre that readily comes to mind when you think of Nashville. Typically, you’d think of twangy guitars and lyrics about lonesome nights spent drinking fifths of bourbon in the front seat of a pick-up truck. And those are the good songs. Another, less gritty, more polished pop-leaning brand of country music is what the guys from Keeps rebel against. Escalante and Jackson draw upon their shared appreciation of ’80s artists like David Bowie and Echo and the Bunnymen to create catchy poignant songs.

Keeps release Brief Spirit – their debut full-length record on Old Flame Records – on March 4. Check out their latest single “Let it Fall.” The upbeat song is about appreciating the past but not getting so caught up in it that you miss the present and features a sublime fuzzed-out guitar ending.

 

Keeps perform at The Millworks in Harrisburg on February 19 at 10 p.m. Also on the bill: The Plums, Roger Harvey and Laura Stevenson. Tickets are $5.

 

