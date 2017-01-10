Keep cool at FestivICE this Saturday

You gotta hand it to the White Rose City, they’re not afraid of a good outdoor party, even in the freezing temperatures of mid-January.

The annual FestivICE event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 14 on Beaver Street between Market and Philadelphia Streets in downtown York. There’s food, live music, dancing Yetis, frozen turkey bowling – yeah, it gets pretty crazy.

Visit festivice.com for more information.

Posted in Articles, Out & About
Blayne Waterloo

Blayne Waterloo is a reporter for Fly. She loves food, books, her dogs, her husband... and food.

Archive @ thisisblayne
Comments (2)

  1. Thank you so much for helping spread the word. One quick correction, however: The event time is actually 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Thanks again!

    Doug Eppler
    Director of Marketing and Communications
    York Revolution

