July Fourth Weekend: Where to eat, drink & watch fireworks

As you no doubt already know, the Fourth of July weekend is upon us all. In Central PA, there are ample opportunities to eat, drink, and be merry this holiday weekend (if, by “be merry,” you mean “watch tons of massive fireworks shows,” and, let’s be real, they’re pretty much the exact same thing.) All sorts of events are being thrown this weekend, but some are larger than others. Here’s the quick-hits list of must-sees for Lancaster, Harrisburg, and York.

Lancaster

Lititz 4th of July Parade & Celebration, July 1-2 – Lititz’s Patriotic Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. on July 1st in downtown Lititz, and it kicks off a weekend full of fun. Expect a long line of music, floats, performers, and flag-waving tonight. In Lititz Springs Park on July 2, the official 199th Lititz Fourth of July Celebration begins. Highlights include the Insanity Factor Magic Show, a performance by the Mama Tried Band, a food court that’s sponsored by Appalachian Brewing Company and Penn Cinema, a beach-themed dance party, and, of course, the spectacular fireworks show. To get a full rundown on the day’s itinerary and times for the events, check over here.

Lancaster Barnstormers vs. Long Island Ducks – At Clipper Stadium, the Barnstormers will play a 7 p.m. game against the Long Island Ducks. Following the game, there will be a “red, white, and BOOM!” fireworks extravaganza, which will certainly be a sight to see.

Harrisburg

Harrisburg Taste of Independence Celebration, July 4 – On Monday, July Fourth, Harrisburg is throwing a shindig to remember. The events take place from 3-9 p.m. at Riverfront Park, and there’s everything you could possibly want in a celebration. There’ll be live music, including a performance by the Harrisburg Symphony. There’ll be tons of local food trucks, offering you ample opportunity to stuff your face. To top it all off, of course, there will also be what Harrisburg is billing as the largest fireworks display in Central PA, which promises to be pretty damn cool. (Bonus: this event is free, and – wonder of wonders – there’ll be free street parking. Pretty cool.)

York

July 4 York, July 4 – This family-friendly (and free) event will take place at the PeoplesBank Stadium in York. All the concessions you could possibly want will be right at your fingertips. The stadium’s Stauffer’s Playground will be open if you have any tiny humans in your party, as well as a carnival on the Brooks Robinson Plaza. In addition, expect lots (and lots, and lots) of lawn games. The Spring Garden Band will play at 8:30 p.m., followed by a massive fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.