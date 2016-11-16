Joyce Manor, AJJ, Mannequin Pussy coming to Lancaster

Ever since the unfortunate closing of Single File as a venue earlier in the year, Spill’s Brandon Gepfer has been booking shows under the mantle of Single File Productions since then – or at least since yesterday. Under the new “Teenage Crimewave” moniker, Gepfer, in accordance with DJ Salinger and Chuck Andrew of Good Fight Management, announced their first booking for the new year and it is a humdinger: California punks Joyce Manor will be headlining, with tour support AJJ (formerly Andrew Jackson Jihad) and Mannequin Pussy rounding out the three-band power bill.

All three bands are out on the road supporting new albums, the excellent “Cody,” “The Bible 2” and “Romantic,” respectively. They’ll be playing an assuredly-packed house at the Chameleon Club on Friday, February 10. Tickets are $16 in advance, $18 at the door, and they go on sale this Friday, Nov. 18. Check out some new music by the bands below and starting counting down the days until February.

For more on the past year of Single File, keep your eyes peeled for our new December issue, coming Dec. 1.