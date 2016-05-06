Josh Ritter returns to Caplive on July 21st

On: By: Kevin Stairiker
Though it seems hard to believe, Josh Ritter still has a lot to say.

After seven albums, one novel and hundreds of tightly-worded verses, Ritter released his newest album, “Sermon on the Rocks,” this past October. It was a hearty bounce back from what amounted to Ritter’s 2013 “divorce album,” “Beast In The Tracks.” In fact, in some cases, such as the seemingly-always-playing-on-WXPN single “Getting Ready To Get Down,” there’s a buoyancy that really hasn’t existed before. He’ll be bringing his newest songs (and those damn paint-covered overalls) to York’s Caplive on July 21. Ritter and his band had last played in the city in 2013.

Tickets are on sale Monday, May 9 at 10 a.m. For more information, check out the Caplive website here.

 

 

 

