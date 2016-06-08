Jason Mraz is coming to the Strand-Capitol

Jason Mraz has done a lot in his 16-year career: release five albums, win two Grammys and of course, tend and care for his own five-and-a-half acre avocado farm in California. But on June 28, Our Jason of Perpetual Fedora will do something he’s never done: play the Strand-Capitol Theatre in York. The show was just tacked on to the end of his “Jason Mraz and Guitar” solo tour itinerary.

Tickets start at $55 and went on sale at 10 a.m. today. Click here for for more ticket information. Cross your fingers that he’ll bring some homemade guac.