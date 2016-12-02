Jake Lewis' 'Honey Moon' is the first release from SugarTank Records

For the first time since moving into the former WLAN space in September, The SugarTank recording studio hosts its first Sugartank Records release show tonight with Jake Lewis’ new record “Honey Moon.”

Lewis talked a bit about writing and recording the album in a Facebook post.



Opening the show is Here Inside, who recorded their latest album in the brand new space.

Stream “Honey Moon” on Spotify.

Jake Lewis’ release of “Honey Moon” at The SugarTank at 252 N. Queen St. takes place tonight. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. See the Facebook event page for more information.