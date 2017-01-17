It Came From Bandcamp vol. 13

Bandcamp.com is the last great refuge for truly independent musicians to release whatever is in their heads directly to the public. Bypassing corporate structures and “the man” entirely, it allows people a distinct place in the corner of the internet to release music for free or whatever they want to charge. In this monthly feature, we’ll be highlighting the bands, rappers, singers, beatmakers, DJs and string quartets of Lancaster County that dare to release their art to the world, regardless of quality. It will get weird, it will get messy, but overall, it will come from Bandcamp. Let’s begin…



チャウンシー – Neon Dreams

Your favorite irregular online column is back for a new year and new music to find on Bandcamp. Wasting no time at all, lets begin with Chauncey. This person’s name might actually be Chauncey, but as far as Bandcamp goes, they go by チャウンシー, which Google Translate tells me is “Chauncey,” so we’re just going to roll with that. “Neon Dreams” appears to be his second full album, following “Cybernaut” from…December 2016? They are quick. This is a case where the album cover fits the music perfectly, as the producer’s chillwave sounds would fit a night looking out at the sky excellently. At some points, Chauncey seemingly uses real drums behind the tracks, which causes a dissonance (and not the good kind). However, there’s a lot to love here.

Key track(s): “Dusk,” “Dawn”

Dead Scouts – Dog Whistle

In their third EP in as many years, Dead Scouts are still nurturing their sound. Recorded at the much-vaunted Headroom in Philly, “Dog Whistle” has a heavy sound that manages to not get stuck in one genre. “Shoe Glaze” starts the proceedings with a slow, metal sound before jumping into the Wavves-like surf punk of “Spaced Out.” Closer “Just Like You” is a perfect marriage of Sebadoh and Jesus & Mary Chain, with frontman Brenden Black droning “I’m worthless/just like you” over swampy drums. “Dog Whistle” goes by quickly but it’s a great showcase for what the trio does live.

Key track(s): “Spaced Out”

Walled Garden – 2016

If you thought 2017 would be any different than 2016 in terms of wacked out Lancaster music projects, you surely were mistaken. Walled Garden released “2016” at the tail end of the year, and honestly, the jagged ambiance would be a great soundtrack for the prevailing thoughts of the past year, if it wasn’t all so strange. There are songs that remind me of the ambient CDs of yesteryear, where you’d be in luck with an hour of just ocean noise. Some tracks, like “Destiny calling” and “Every illusion” have great ideas in them, but by the time you’re enjoying the discordant melodies, its already over. Thankfully, there is another album appropriately titled “2016 Commentary,” where (presumably) Walled Garden talks about the tracks you just heard. Confusingly, all of the titles on the commentary album are different than the first album, so you have to assume that he is talking about the same songs. If I’m being honest, I almost like the commentary tracks better if the whole thing is a joke, because each one starts with Mr. Garden going into a perfect parody of aloof movie commentaries.

Key track(s): “Destiny Calling,” “Doors of Names commentary”

