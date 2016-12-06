It Came From Bandcamp vol. 12

Bandcamp.com is the last great refuge for truly independent musicians to release whatever is in their heads directly to the public. Bypassing corporate structures and “the man” entirely, it allows people a distinct place in the corner of the internet to release music for free or whatever they want to charge. In this monthly feature, we’ll be highlighting the bands, rappers, singers, beatmakers, DJs and string quartets of Lancaster County that dare to release their art to the world, regardless of quality. It will get weird, it will get messy, but overall, it will come from Bandcamp. Let’s begin…

Worries

“Weeds”

Today on “It Came From Bandcamp,” we’ll be looking at a few short EPs that have three songs or less. Shorter than an album and longer than a single, EPs hold a rarefied space because they essentially act as a sampler pack for a presumably larger discography. EPs usually act as an in between for albums, or as a grouping of leftovers. Lancaster’s Worries, who will be opening up for #coverboiz Spill on Dec. 16, just released their new EP “Weeds” in November and fits the “sampler pack” mentality nicely. Each of the three songs shows off a different facet of the three-piece from the pure alt-rock of the title-track to the acoustic balladry of “Good Morning.” Each song is addressed to a nameless “You,” leading me to believe that they’re all at least partially connected. The harmonies of Billy Gartrell and John Paul Decker are understated but pack an emotional punch on EP closer “Good Morning.” Previously, Worries put out a full-length, “Houses, Gardens” in early 2015 and a demo album recorded live in 2014. I’m certainly excited for what comes next.

Key track: “Good Morning”

https://worries.bandcamp.com/album/weeds

Lucky Ones

“Feel the Weight”

Ben Roth is a man of many bands. Currently of Sleepy Limbs and his own solo project, as well as being a former member of You, Me and Everyone We Know, I was surprised to find that is a part of yet another band, Lucky Ones. According to Bandcamp, the band released and album five years ago with mostly different members and more of a straight-ahead punk sound. In five years time, the band has bolstered their sound succinctly into power pop territory. To boot, opening track “Learn to Love” could easily be a late-period Motion City Soundtrack song. The 12 minute running time of “Feel the Weight” breezes by, but make no mistake: these are crisp songs that are perfect for driving around and blasting at a loud volume.

Key track: “Every Single Day”

Luckyones.bandcamp.com

Erik Schlosser

“832 EP”

Jazz in the wintertime doesn’t always have to be the “Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack. Case-in point: these delightful three song EP from music teacher Erik Schlosser. Leading a trio of John Gingerich on bass and Zach Vaughen on drums, Schlosser plays his guitar with purpose but never gets lost in pretentious noodling. The set is a live recording of original music, with nary a jazz standard in sight (or sound). The first two tracks feature a gentle swing, but the third, “Epoxy Proxy,” almost jumps the proceedings into jazz fusion territory with its high percentage of smooth funk.

Key track: “The Swift Completion (of These Appointed Rounds)”

https://erikschlosser.bandcamp.com/album/832-ep

