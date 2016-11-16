It Came From Bandcamp vol. 11

Bandcamp.com is the last great refuge for truly independent musicians to release whatever is in their heads directly to the public. Bypassing corporate structures and “the man” entirely, it allows people a distinct place in the corner of the internet to release music for free or whatever they want to charge. In this monthly feature, we’ll be highlighting the bands, rappers, singers, beatmakers, DJs and string quartets of Lancaster County that dare to release their art to the world, regardless of quality. It will get weird, it will get messy, but overall, it will come from Bandcamp. Let’s begin…

Budget Wax

‘Copped it at the Thrift Shop’

For one reason or another, along with solo acoustic singer-songwriters, there are a fair number of Lancastrians that double as beatmakers. One such man is Brett Keller, who releases beats under the name Budget Wax. Unlike some of the more anonymous Bandcampers, Keller appears sometimes at Tellus360’s Wax on Wednesday events. “Copped it at the Thrift Shop” is his most recent tape, though he has two listed from August on his page, as well. Though it’s on the shorter side, Budget Wax still serves up multiple moods, whether it’s the summer driving music of “Break it Up” and “Sun Up” or the late night vibes of “Getchu Some.” Keller’s main method of finding samples appears to be plundering the budget bins of record stores, so if you see a guy furiously digging through some bins at Mr. Suit, Moira or CI, it could very well be Budget Wax looking for his namesake.

Key tracks: “Getchu Some,”“On Your Mind,” “Whuh?”

budgetwax.bandcamp.com

Manipulant

‘Méthode de Narration’

Let’s get this out of the way first: have you seen this dude’s pocket trumpet? The opening track to ‘Méthode de Narration’ features the most recognizable lyrics, which all boil down to where this Manipulant fellow’s pocket trumpet could be. It’s strange, for sure, but in a way that invokes Tom Waits’ “What’s He Building In There?” The rest of the album never gets as certifiably “far out” as the opening track, but there is much more to appreciate. “The Organist” is a beautiful track anchored by electric drums, sparse singing and (duh) an organ. Those who like their lyrics clear and thoughtful might not find much in the way of that with Manipulant. Nearly 100% of the lyrics seem to be stream-of-consciousness musings over variously electronic and analog instrumentation. There seems to be a deeper message here, but honestly, straining to hear the words is not worth your time. The music, however, is well-produced and dreamlike. Manipulant is apparently also the French term for someone who grows their own grapes for homemade wine. So at the very least, this Manipulant is as good as

a handful of grapes.

Key tracks: “Pocket Trumpet,”“Not All Birds Can Fly”

manipulant.bandcamp.com

Case and Bilie

‘Untitled :/’

As a musician myself, I’m endlessly satisfied by the more whimsical side of Bandcamp albums. The ease of the format means that two weirdos can record their half-baked instrumentals with little to no overhead on making things sound good, or even in tune. This is the story of Case and Bilie, the maybe real people who recorded “Untitled :/.” This is ostensibly a full-length album made up of 11 sub-two minute songs filled with musical nonsense. Most songs are instrumental, out-of-tune and incredibly sloppy, but there’s a charm that is hard to turn away from. To add to the strangeness, two of the last songs on the album are credited to “Basement Boys” and one of them, “Nacho Paradise,” is actually the most “song-like” piece on the album. Like many Bandcamp releases, “Untitled :/” raises more questions than answers, but it’s at least worth the 20 minutes. How could you hate lyrical gems like: “Straight killing the beat/I eat slabs of meat/talking trash every day”?

Key tracks: “Hazard Song,”“Basement Boys-Nacho Paradise,” “105.7”

caseandbilie.bandcamp.com