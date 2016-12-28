It Came From Bandcamp best of 2016 awards

Earlier this year, I started my continual quest to find the best diamonds in the rough on Bandcamp. Dozens of bands from Lancaster, York, Harrisburg and beyond have been profiled in the irregularly scheduled column. Thankfully, there’s always more to find.

The new year promises to bring a bountiful harvest from the fringes of the local music community, and I for one am excited to keep discovering. Let’s take a look back at some of the more noteworthy selections. Are these selections arbitrary? Of course! But that’s half the fun.

“Best band I’m still kicking myself for not seeing live yet”

Concrete Beach

Profiled way back in Vol. 2, I loved Concrete Beach’s cohesion and songwriting prowess, as well as their cheeky sense of humor. I still long to jump up and down to “Drunkle Spellz.”

“Best unexpected local surprise from a group of literal children”

HBG Summer League

Boy oh boy did I enjoy the “HBG Summer League Mixtape.” Not since the glory days of “Hot Cheetos and Takis” have I been happier to hear little kids rap. Put together via a summer youth program in Harrisburg, the kids released music to be proud of and the $5 album charge goes to after school programs. Still the best use of a fiver that I can think of.

“Best inexplicable chiptune album released in a place that is mostly cornfields”

Profit

If there was one thing that became very clear while traipsing through Bandcamp’s Lancaster tag, it’s that the musically-minded of Lancaster County love them some chiptune. As I am a sucker for all things video game related, Profit’s waltz through selections from some of the best games of the last twenty years was a no brainer pick. Come for the recontexualized songs from games like “Pokemon” and “Contra,” stay for song titles like “Got That Jiggly Butt.”

“Best in show, Hong Kong edition”

Fantastic Day

One of the last remaining vestiges of the music journalism old school is that, once in a blue moon, the Fly After 5 office will receive unsolicited music from random people. There’s no better feeling than reading a press package, as I always say. Back in July, we got maybe the best of such packages, and the band made it impossible to ignore. All the way from Hong Kong, China, Fantastic Day sent us a package including their album “Kaleidoscope,” as well as a sheet of aluminum metal wit ha secret message and a pair of kaleidoscope glasses. It would have been easy enough to just accept the novelty, but the album is quite good. Musically resembling British bands of the 80’s like The Smiths and The Jam, Fantastic Day’s “Kaleidoscope” stayed in rotation for a long time in the Fly offices.

“Best band to look forward to seeing dominate 2017”

Spherehead

We fell in love with the twisted art of Spherehead’s “Ghoul,” both musically and with their very much still weird album cover. Though only six songs long, “Ghoul” showcased a confident band familiar enough with each other to go down some decidedly math-y paths. You’ll feel a little off-balance after listening, but you’ll be all the better for it.