Iron Hill Brewery brings the funk

What do James Brown and beer brewed with wild yeasts have in common? They’re both funky as hell.

Iron Hill Brewery in Lancaster hosts the Make it Funky sour beer release party from noon to four p.m. on Saturday, January 14. The brewery is rolling out a half dozen sour beers for the event. Check out the list:

Sucker Punch

F.Red™

Oud Bruin

Lambic de Hill

Biere de Mars

Funkaster

We love both sour beers and funk music. Check out our interview with Maceo Parker and listen to the Dogfish Head SeaQuench edition of our beer podcast Bottle Share. Then head out to Iron Hill Brewery to celebrate sours and get drunk on the funk (responsibly, of course).