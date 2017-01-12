Iron Hill Brewery brings the funk

What do James Brown and beer brewed with wild yeasts have in common? They’re both funky as hell.

Iron Hill Brewery in Lancaster hosts the Make it Funky sour beer release party from noon to four p.m. on Saturday, January 14. The brewery is rolling out a half dozen sour beers for the event. Check out the list:

Sucker Punch
F.Red™
Oud Bruin
Lambic de Hill
Biere de Mars
Funkaster

We love both sour beers and funk music. Check out our interview with Maceo Parker and listen to the Dogfish Head SeaQuench edition of our beer podcast Bottle Share. Then head out to Iron Hill Brewery to celebrate sours and get drunk on the funk (responsibly, of course).

 

Mike Andrelczyk

Mike Andrelczyk is a features editor for Fly Magazine. He is a graduate of Penn State University and currently lives with his wife Stacey in Strasburg. Interests include tennis, playing bad guitar, poetry (poems have appeared in Modern Haiku, The Inquisitive Eater and other journals) and oneirology – the study of dreams – mostly in the form of afternoon naps. His name appears in the title screen of Major League 2.

Archive @ MikeAndrelczyk
