ICYMI: Stream Dr. Dog's surprise new album 'Abandoned Mansion'

” all of the proceeds from the album up through Jan. 31 to go to the Southern Poverty Law Center”

It’s a nice gesture, but the band probably isn’t aware that, according to its own online tax records, the SPLC took in more than $140 million donor-dollars over the past three years and currently sits atop a cash endowment fund exceeding $300 million tax-free dollars.

http://wp.me/pCLYZ-pX

In short, the all-white millionaires who run the SPLC don’t need the money. According to Charity Watch, the company could meet all of its expenses for the next seven years without raising a single dime. And if you stripped out the 42% of the SPLC budget that goes to fundraising the company could “live off the interest” from its cash endowment indefinitely.

Your local food bank, women’s shelter or free medical clinic could really use your help. Even your local SPCA could do far more with the money than the SPLC.

Give locally, where the need is greatest and you can see the results for yourself firsthand.