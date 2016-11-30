ICYMI: Stream Dr. Dog's surprise new album 'Abandoned Mansion'

Earlier this year, perennial Philly phavorites Dr. Dog released “Psychedelic Swamp,” an album of reworked tunes hailing from the band’s earliest days. Thanks to a grant from the Pig Iron Theatre Company, the band then turned the song into a short-run stage production during Fringe Arts last fall. Dogheads were left feeling like they might not hear any genuinely new songs from the band for possibly another year, but Dr. Dog seemingly always has tricks up its collective sleeve.
As it turns out, the band had already recorded another album before the “Psychedelic Swamp” cycle and just yesterday, they pulled a surprise release on us. Dubbed “Abandoned Mansion,” the album is what they referred to in a statement as “easy peasy listening” music in comparison to the deeper experimentation of their previous album. The album is currently streaming on Bandcamp, and the band took their feel-good nature a step further by pledging all of the proceeds from the album up through Jan. 31 to go to the Southern Poverty Law Center. A limited run of cassettes are also available via the Bandcamp page. Check out the album and read the band’s statement on it below.
It’s a nice gesture, but the band probably isn’t aware that, according to its own online tax records, the SPLC took in more than $140 million donor-dollars over the past three years and currently sits atop a cash endowment fund exceeding $300 million tax-free dollars.
In short, the all-white millionaires who run the SPLC don’t need the money. According to Charity Watch, the company could meet all of its expenses for the next seven years without raising a single dime. And if you stripped out the 42% of the SPLC budget that goes to fundraising the company could “live off the interest” from its cash endowment indefinitely.
Your local food bank, women’s shelter or free medical clinic could really use your help. Even your local SPCA could do far more with the money than the SPLC.
Give locally, where the need is greatest and you can see the results for yourself firsthand.