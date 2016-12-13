ICYMI: Bottling Works Live episode two with Spherehead

Bottling Works Live has been a boon for Bube’s Brewery since it began nearly three months ago. Bands like Cave Paint, Danika Diverio and the Stonewall Vessels (for a future installment) have all graced the video series. Last week, Speed of Sound released the second official episode, featuring local favorites Spherehead. Check out the video below and look forward to the special episode featuring the Stonewall Vessels playing in the catacombs of Bube’s. If you’d like to attend the next taping with Semiotics on Monday, Dec. 19, check out this link for all the information.

 

Kevin Stairiker

Kevin Stairiker is a features writer for Fly. He is a graduate of Temple University and enjoys writing in third person. When he isn't writing, he's probably playing guitar for a litany of bands, reading comics or providing well-needed muscle at The Double Deuce.

