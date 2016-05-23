'I Love the '90s' tour coming to York Fair

Did you exist in the 1990s? Were you there? Do you remember? Whether you were or not, there’s no reason to fear: the “I Love the ’90s” tour will fill you in on all the important stuff when it heads to the York Fair on September 16.

The lineup is a who’s who of performers who technically got their start in the ’80s but managed to ride that cool wave of #nostalgia right through the ’90s into the present day: Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, All-4-One, Salt-n-Pepa, Young MC and Coolio. The package tour was due to make a stop in the area previously in March at a performance at the Santander Arena that ended up being canceled. The York Fair stop is yet another date added to their slightly-insane schedule, which runs without many breaks all the way up through November 26 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 26 and run from $34-$49. #Only90sKidsWill catch up with some of their elders’ tunes below.