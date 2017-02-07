Huge Bummers and Alternative Facts with Sean Bonnette from AJJ

AJJ is a band of constant change.

Lead singer and guitarist Sean Bonnette and bassist Ben Gallaty are the only people who can say they’ve been in the band for its entire 13 years. Last year, shortly before the release of the band’s newest album, “The Bible 2,” they announced that the colloquial shorthand most fans had already been using for the outdated moniker “Andrew Jackson Jihad” would be the new permanent band name. We talked with Bonnette about alternative AJJ facts, the power of positivity and how “The Bible 2” stacks up against other sequels.

Kevin Stairiker: Since it’s been a year since the name change, is it getting any easier to explain it to people?

Sean Bonnette: It’s kind of on a case by case basis. One thing that has changed is that when people ask what our band is, just to make it easier, I’ll say, “Well, we used to be called Andrew Jackson Jihad…” For the ease of conversation within the band, sometimes when we’re talking about music we’ll say “Oh, that sounds like an old Jihad song.” We’re not too dogmatic about it. I do think it’s important publicly to not be called “Andrew Jackson Jihad,” but the semantics of it don’t need to be in the way of us hanging out.

KS: How does “The Bible 2” stack up against other sequels throughout time for you?

SB: You know, I don’t like it as much as “The Empire Strikes Back,” but it’s a lot more positive. It’s very much an “Empire” vibe in society currently.

KS: On that subject, I feel like the album’s “No More Shame, No More Fear, No More Dread” could be a mantra of sorts for the next few years.

SB: But maybe shamelessness is what got us into this. The flagrant lack of shame amongst the pundit class and complete subjectivity of truth is kind of going to kill us all…ugh, sorry.

KS: It’s quite alright! While we’re on it, do you have any “alternative facts” about AJJ that you want to drop on me?

SB: (Laughs) They’re all alternative facts, all of them. When I first started writing songs, I wanted to make a lie-based band, like where all the songs were story songs that were told as if they were true, but be completely not true. A lot of those songs ended up going on the “Candy Cigarettes and Cap Guns” album, which is part of why I feel distanced from that record. After that album, the songwriting changed more to be about honesty.

KS: You mentioned positivity in relation to “The Bible 2,” which I think is true, especially compared to “Christmas Island.” Has that positivity changed at all in recent months, whether for better or worse?

SB: Well yeah, “Christmas Island” is a huge bummer. That’s a good question, though. I think it’s still there, though largely because the optimism on that album is very personal. There’s not much politics in [“The Bible 2”] except for the song “Junkie Church,” which is about a homeless person. That’s sort of a “Knife Man” style song. If anything, I’m glad that I feel personally optimistic and dug myself out of a hole because I think this is a time where I need to be strong and stable in my own identity and not let anything push me around.

KS: On the subject of writing from different mindsets, “The Bible 2” seems very cohesive in a songwriting sense. Was it centered around one subject, like Cody from “Angel of Death” [from “Christmas Island”] showing up in the first track of the new album?

SB: A lot of the time, I sort of notice the connections after the fact. A big part of what keeps a person making their art is trying to figure out what it’s about while they’re creating it. It’s like an archaeological dig. So midway through, I realized that the album was about adolescence and coming to terms with that as an older person.

KS: Since you’ve been making music regularly for your entire adult life, was there ever a plan to do something else?

SB: Oh, for sure. I went to school for social work and got a Bachelor’s degree in that. I started working for a suicide hotline when I was 15 and quickly realized that was honestly something I could live on for the rest of my life. That was my main plan. Until I absolutely couldn’t view it this way, I tried to view music as a hobby. Right now, my career plan is on hiatus so I can see this music through, but I highly doubt I could live off it forever.

KS: Was there a specific moment or album that helped to sort of turn the tides on that for you?

SB: I think it was during the writing of “The Bible 2,” my identity shifted. I went from feeling like an out of work social worker who does music sometimes to starting to view myself like an artist. When I was growing up, I felt like there was no greater insult to someone’s intelligence than to say “Oh, I’m an artist” because all the kids that left the public school I went to to go to art school didn’t end up making any art. So I didn’t want to identify myself that way, and kind of did a big disservice to myself in the process. I read this book called “The Artist’s Way,” which is a book for creative and artistic recovery. I highly recommend it, it’s really good. That kind of helped me change my viewpoints towards identifying oneself as an artist. It helped lift me out of a pretty big depression too, because I was starting to feel kind of worthless since I couldn’t find a social work job that would have me in between my busy tour schedule. One thing that I learned about myself is that I like to work and like to feel employed, so it actually benefited me not thinking of making music like a hobby anymore. Once I approached it like valuable work to be done, I started writing a lot more songs.

KS: The first time I saw you guys was at the Union Transfer in Philly during your tour with Jeff Rosenstock and Future of the Left. I feel like I naively unprepared for how quickly the pit opened up and that it stayed open for almost your entire set. Was that aggressive live sound the plan all along, or did you just fall into it naturally?

SB: Well, first of all, I’ve got to say that in the years since, the mosh pit isn’t as big or long as it was then. To put in a little context, that incarnation of the full touring band hadn’t been playing together for very long, and the first impulse is to play loud and fast. Now, we still do that, but we opened it up more from acoustic and quiet parts. As a showgoer, I fucking hate mosh pits. I usually hang out in the back. One of these days, we’ll do a mellow AJJ performance again. Maybe seated, all acoustic stuff.

KS: To wrap up, are you looking forward to hearing anything specifically from your tour mates Joyce Manor and Mannequin Pussy?

SB: I just saw Joyce Manor in L.A., and if they just played that set, I’d be pretty happy. Both of those bands have fairly small discographies and they’re all super short songs. So I guess what I’m hoping for is that they play most of their songs in the time that’s allotted. I think Mannequin Pussy’s record [“Romantic”] is like eleven minutes in less than twenty minutes. So if they played their whole record, some older tunes and a cover, I would love that. My favorite Joyce Manor record is “Of All Things I Will Soon Grow Tired,” which is another super short record and a lot of those are weird acoustic songs and there’s a weird electronic one, too. I don’t expect to hear them, but I love that band and they can pretty much do no wrong.

AJJ plays with Joyce Manor and Mannequin Pussy at the Chameleon Club on Friday, February 10. A small number of tickets are still available here.