Hozier wants to show you a 'Better Love'

Photographer: Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

Hozier’s released a new track that’s going to be featured in “The Legend of Tarzan,” out July 1, and it’s everything you could possibly hope it would be.

It’s entitled “Better Love.” The music video, as videos for promotional songs tend to do, essentially doubles as a trailer for the film. Clips of Jane, Tarzan and Not-Tarzan (what’s his name again?) doin’ what they do are interspersed with shots of everyone’s favorite Irish songbird (besides everybody in Celtic Woman) looking all soulful and strong-yet-melancholic as his piano gently weeps or whatever. Cool. But – in all seriousness – the song is very much worth the indie theatrics. It’s soaring, cinematic and dripping with that very particular baroque-feeling awe of the universe found in Hozier’s older tracks, like “Take Me to Church” and “Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene.” The lyrics are likewise incredible; from the minute he croons “I once kneeled in shaking thrill/I chase the memory of it still,” Hozier takes the listener seeking the sublime with him.

Take a listen.