HIVE Artspace hosts 'Deadpool' artist Mike Hawthorne

Nearly everyone on the planet has seen “Deadpool” – the film based on the smart-ass Marvel mercenary – but how many people can actually say they’ve met one of the guys who draws the character? You can do just that from 5-9 p.m. this Friday when HIVE Artspace in York hosts “Deadpool” illustrator and York resident Mike Hawthorne to kick off its “The Art of Illustration and Narrative” exhibit, which runs at the gallery from July 1-30.

Hawthorn debuts his “War & Peace” sketchbook collaboration with Story Supply Co. during the event, which also includes free comics and a chance to win a $25 gift card to Comix Connection in York.

Meet Mike Hawthorne at the HIVE artspace (126 E. King St.) in York from 5-9 p.m. on July 1.