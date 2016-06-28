HIVE Artspace hosts 'Deadpool' artist Mike Hawthorne

On:
0

Nearly everyone on the planet has seen “Deadpool” – the film based on the smart-ass Marvel mercenary – but how many people can actually say they’ve met one of the guys who draws the character? You can do just that from 5-9 p.m. this Friday when HIVE Artspace in York hosts “Deadpool” illustrator and York resident Mike Hawthorne to kick off its “The Art of Illustration and Narrative” exhibit, which runs at the gallery from July 1-30.

Hawthorn debuts his “War & Peace” sketchbook collaboration with Story Supply Co. during the event, which also includes free comics and a chance to win a $25 gift card to Comix Connection in York.

Meet Mike Hawthorne at the HIVE artspace (126 E. King St.) in York from 5-9 p.m. on July 1.

 

  • Share on Tumblr
Posted in Articles, Arts+Culture, Arts+Culture – York, Movies
Mike Andrelczyk

Mike Andrelczyk is a features editor for Fly Magazine. He is a graduate of Penn State University and currently lives with his wife Stacey in Strasburg. Interests include tennis, playing bad guitar, poetry (poems have appeared in Modern Haiku, The Inquisitive Eater and other journals) and oneirology – the study of dreams – mostly in the form of afternoon naps. His name appears in the title screen of Major League 2.

Archive @ MikeAndrelczyk
Close Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *