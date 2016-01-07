Hit Point Brewing Company needs your rupees, orbs and gold

“The last thing we want to see happen would be closing down the bar because we ran out of beer,” says Hit Point Brewing Company co-owner and brewmaster Dave Palmer. “No one wants to be told, ‘Oh, sorry, we’re out of everything.'”

Presuming that Hit Point’s current Indiegogo campaign is successful, that won’t happen. Palmer, along with Alex Stagle and Phil Fanara (chef and brewer, respectively) brought the concept of Hit Point Brewing Company to the Hanover Hub in 2015. Marrying a love of beer and gaming, Hit Point holds monthly tabletop gaming events, and occasionally does events at the nearby Timeline Arcade. With the money that comes in from Indiegogo, Palmer is hoping to start chipping away at the “micro” part of the brewing operations.

“We wanted to at least give a shot at casting a wide net to the internet to see what comes back,” says Palmer. “We’ve got most of what we need to get our full launch in 2016, it’s really just about capacity expansion, being able to put in more taps, and being able to have more in the reserves if we start kicking kegs left and right.”

Brewmaster Dave also gave his thoughts on the perfect beer pairings with certain video games.

Fallout 4:

“I gotta go with either Unibroue’s La Fin Du Monde, with it being the end of the world, or Drake’s Hopocalypse. Either one of those is great for Fallout 4, and all of us at Hit Point are playing that game religiously right now.”

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time:

“I would go with Bell’s Two-Hearted Ale because, with any Zelda game, you always need more hearts.”

Tetris:

“Oh, dear god, get yourself a barley wine or something strong because you’re gonna need it to get the theme song out of your head.”

Grand Theft Auto V:

“I’ll go ahead and pitch one of ours for that one. I’d go with our Imperial Guard, it’s a deep red in color and there’s a lot of red in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Let’s go with Hit Point’s Imperial Guard for that one.”

The Last of Us:

“Any stout would be good for that game. It’s a dark game, there are some rich, sweet moments – like some stouts do – but it’s overall very dark.”

Super Mario Bros.:

“I play a lot of [Super Mario Bros.] 3D World with my daughter, so unfortunately I’m not drinking while playing that. But if I were to play it after she went to bed, it’s a fun game that you can play for hours on end so I would go with our Hit Point Quest Session IPA. It goes well with anything that you want to do for a long time. The wonderful thing about Session beers is that you can knock back several and still function.”

To find out more about Hit Point Brewing Company’s goals and rewards, check out their Indiegogo page here. Check out their new beers here.