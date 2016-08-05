Here's what you missed when the Budweiser Clydesdales came to town

It seemed the entire county lined Queen Street in downtown Lancaster yesterday when the Budweiser Clydesdales came to visit.

Spoiler alert: They’re enormous.

As per usual, we sent Kevin out to investigate, bless his heart.

Did you stop by to see the Clydesdales?

Blayne Waterloo

Blayne Waterloo is a reporter for Fly. She loves food, books, her dogs, her husband... and food.

