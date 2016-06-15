Henry Rollins launches extensive spoken word tour

For the past 35 years, Henry Rollins has been throwing words at us. Sometimes he screams, sometimes he growls and sometimes he’s just talking. Starting this week up until January 2017, he’ll be doing the latter. A lot.

Yesterday, Rollins announced a sprawling world tour where he’ll presumably talk about the world at large. I’m sure it’s not a coincidence that his tour is timed up with the primary election. Rollins has numerous Pennsylvania stops, including Harrisburg, State College, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, all of which are bolded below. Tickets go on sale this week, which you can find more information about here.

Henry Rollins — 2016 Tour Dates

INTERNATIONAL DATES

06-17-16 Azkena Rock Festival w/ Gutterdammerung Vitoria-Gasteiz, Bilbao, Spain

06-18-16 Hellfest w/ Gutterdammerung Clisson, France

06-20-16 INmusic Festival w/ Gutterdammerung Zagreb, HR

06-30-16 Rock Werchter Festival w/ Gutterdammerung Werchter, Belgium

08-04-16 Wacken Open Air Wacken, Germany

08-05-16 Wacken Open Air Wacken, Germany

08-06-16 Wacken Open Air Wacken, Germany

08-07-16 Ruhrpott Rodeo Hunxe, Germany

08-09-16 Zuiderparktheater Den Hague, Holland

08-10-16 Oosterpoort Groningen, Holland

08-11-16 The Effenaar Eindhoven, Netherlands

08-15-16 Assembly George Square Edinburgh, GB

08-16-16 Assembly George Square Edinburgh, GB

08-17-16 Assembly George Square Edinburgh, GB

08-18-16 Assembly George Square Edinburgh, GB

08-20-16 Pukkelpop Festival Hasselt, Belgium

08-26-16 Union Hall @ Otago University Dunedin, NZ

08-27-16 The Crystal Palace Auckland, NZ

08-28-16 Paramount Theatre Wellington, NZ

09-02-16 Blue Mountains Theatre & Community Hub Springwood, AUS

09-07-16 Milton Theatre Milton, AUS

09-09-16 Canberra Theatre Playhouse Canberra, AUS

09-10-16 Wollongong Town Hall Wollongong, AUS

09-11-16 Wests City Newcastle, AUS

09-12-16 Darwin Entertainment Centre Darwin, AUS

09-13-16 Star Court Theatre Lismore, AUS

09-14-16 The Tivoli Brisbane, AUS

09-15-16 The Tivoli Brisbane, AUS

09-16-16 Henry Rollins Slideshow @ Cinema A of Brisbane’s GOMA Brisbane, AUS

09-17-16 Theatre Royal Hobart, AUS

09-19-16 Arts Centre Melbourne’s State Theatre Melbourne, AUS

09-20-16 Arts Centre Melbourne’s State Theatre Melbourne, AUS

09-21-16 Araluen Arts Centre Alice Springs, AUS

09-22-16 Thebarton Theatre Adelaide, AUS

09-23-16 Regal Theatre Perth, AUS

09-24-16 Regal Theatre Perth, AUS

09-25-16 Margaret River Cultural Centre Margaret River, AUS

09-30-16 Baxter Concert Hall Cape Town, South Africa

10-01-16 Gold Reef City Casino Johannesburg, South Africa

NORTH AMERICAN DATES

October

6 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for Performing Arts

7 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theater

8 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza LIVE

9 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

10 – Gainesville, FL – Florida Theater

11 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

12 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

12 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

15 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

16 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

18 – Charlotte, NC – McGlohan Theatre

19 – Richmond, VA – The National

20 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

21 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

22 – Philadelphia, PA – Trocadero Theatre

23 – Philadelphia, PA – Trocadero Theatre

24 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

25 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater

26 – Westbury, NY – The Space at Westbury

27 – Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

28 – Northampton, MA -Academy of Music

29 – Boston, MA – Wilbur Theatre

30 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

31 – Portland, ME Port City Music Hall

November

1 – Pawtucket, RI – The Met

2 – Albany, NY – The Egg

3 – Ithaca, NY – State Theater

4 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

5 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

6 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Kirby Center

7 – Harrisburg, PA – Whitaker Center

8 – Washington, D.C. -Lincoln Theatre

9 – State College, PA – State Theater

10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Lecture Hall

11 – Cleveland, OH – Masonic Temple

12 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

13 – Columbus, OH – Lincoln Theatre

15 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

16 -St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

17 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

18 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman

19 – Burnsville, MN – Ames Center

20 – Fargo, ND – The Sanctuary

21 – Sioux Falls, SD – Orpheum Theatre

22 – Lincoln, NE – Rococo Theatre

23 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum

24 – Peoria, IL – Jukebox Comedy Club

25 – Kansas City, KS – Uptown Theatre

26 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theater

27 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

28 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

29 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theater

30 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

December

1 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

2 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

5 – Los Angeles, CA – Largo

6 – Los Angeles, CA – Largo

7 – Los Angeles, CA – Largo

8 – Los Angeles, CA – Largo

27 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory

28 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

29 – San Francisco, CA – Herbst Theatre

30 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre

January

1 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

2 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

3 – Kelowna, BC – Mary Irwin Theatre

4 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

5 – Victoria, BC – Alix Goolden PAC

6 – Edmonton, AB – Myer Horowitz Theatre

7 – Calgary, AB Jack Singer Concert Hall

8 – Saskatoon, SK – Broadway Theatre