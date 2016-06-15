Henry Rollins launches extensive spoken word tour

For the past 35 years, Henry Rollins has been throwing words at us. Sometimes he screams, sometimes he growls and sometimes he’s just talking. Starting this week up until January 2017, he’ll be doing the latter. A lot.
Yesterday, Rollins announced a sprawling world tour where he’ll presumably talk about the world at large. I’m sure it’s not a coincidence that his tour is timed up with the primary election. Rollins has numerous Pennsylvania stops, including Harrisburg, State College, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, all of which are bolded below. Tickets go on sale this week, which you can find more information about here.
Henry Rollins — 2016 Tour Dates
INTERNATIONAL DATES
06-17-16 Azkena Rock Festival w/ Gutterdammerung Vitoria-Gasteiz, Bilbao, Spain
06-18-16 Hellfest w/ Gutterdammerung Clisson, France
06-20-16 INmusic Festival w/ Gutterdammerung Zagreb, HR
06-30-16 Rock Werchter Festival w/ Gutterdammerung Werchter, Belgium
08-04-16 Wacken Open Air Wacken, Germany
08-05-16 Wacken Open Air Wacken, Germany
08-06-16 Wacken Open Air Wacken, Germany
08-07-16 Ruhrpott Rodeo Hunxe, Germany
08-09-16 Zuiderparktheater Den Hague, Holland
08-10-16 Oosterpoort Groningen, Holland
08-11-16 The Effenaar Eindhoven, Netherlands
08-15-16 Assembly George Square Edinburgh, GB
08-16-16 Assembly George Square Edinburgh, GB
08-17-16 Assembly George Square Edinburgh, GB
08-18-16 Assembly George Square Edinburgh, GB
08-20-16 Pukkelpop Festival Hasselt, Belgium
08-26-16 Union Hall @ Otago University Dunedin, NZ
08-27-16 The Crystal Palace Auckland, NZ
08-28-16 Paramount Theatre Wellington, NZ
09-02-16 Blue Mountains Theatre & Community Hub Springwood, AUS
09-07-16 Milton Theatre Milton, AUS
09-09-16 Canberra Theatre Playhouse Canberra, AUS
09-10-16 Wollongong Town Hall Wollongong, AUS
09-11-16 Wests City Newcastle, AUS
09-12-16 Darwin Entertainment Centre Darwin, AUS
09-13-16 Star Court Theatre Lismore, AUS
09-14-16 The Tivoli Brisbane, AUS
09-15-16 The Tivoli Brisbane, AUS
09-16-16 Henry Rollins Slideshow @ Cinema A of Brisbane’s GOMA Brisbane, AUS
09-17-16 Theatre Royal Hobart, AUS
09-19-16 Arts Centre Melbourne’s State Theatre Melbourne, AUS
09-20-16 Arts Centre Melbourne’s State Theatre Melbourne, AUS
09-21-16 Araluen Arts Centre Alice Springs, AUS
09-22-16 Thebarton Theatre Adelaide, AUS
09-23-16 Regal Theatre Perth, AUS
09-24-16 Regal Theatre Perth, AUS
09-25-16 Margaret River Cultural Centre Margaret River, AUS
09-30-16 Baxter Concert Hall Cape Town, South Africa
10-01-16 Gold Reef City Casino Johannesburg, South Africa
NORTH AMERICAN DATES
October
6 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for Performing Arts
7 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theater
8 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza LIVE
9 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
10 – Gainesville, FL – Florida Theater
11 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
12 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
12 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre
14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
15 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
16 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre
18 – Charlotte, NC – McGlohan Theatre
19 – Richmond, VA – The National
20 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
21 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
22 – Philadelphia, PA – Trocadero Theatre
23 – Philadelphia, PA – Trocadero Theatre
24 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
25 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater
26 – Westbury, NY – The Space at Westbury
27 – Hartford, CT – Webster Theater
28 – Northampton, MA -Academy of Music
29 – Boston, MA – Wilbur Theatre
30 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
31 – Portland, ME Port City Music Hall
November
1 – Pawtucket, RI – The Met
2 – Albany, NY – The Egg
3 – Ithaca, NY – State Theater
4 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
5 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
6 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Kirby Center
7 – Harrisburg, PA – Whitaker Center
8 – Washington, D.C. -Lincoln Theatre
9 – State College, PA – State Theater
10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Lecture Hall
11 – Cleveland, OH – Masonic Temple
12 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
13 – Columbus, OH – Lincoln Theatre
15 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
16 -St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
17 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre
18 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman
19 – Burnsville, MN – Ames Center
20 – Fargo, ND – The Sanctuary
21 – Sioux Falls, SD – Orpheum Theatre
22 – Lincoln, NE – Rococo Theatre
23 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum
24 – Peoria, IL – Jukebox Comedy Club
25 – Kansas City, KS – Uptown Theatre
26 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theater
27 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
28 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
29 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theater
30 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
December
1 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
2 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
3 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
5 – Los Angeles, CA – Largo
6 – Los Angeles, CA – Largo
7 – Los Angeles, CA – Largo
8 – Los Angeles, CA – Largo
27 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory
28 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
29 – San Francisco, CA – Herbst Theatre
30 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre
January
1 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
2 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
3 – Kelowna, BC – Mary Irwin Theatre
4 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
5 – Victoria, BC – Alix Goolden PAC
6 – Edmonton, AB – Myer Horowitz Theatre
7 – Calgary, AB Jack Singer Concert Hall
8 – Saskatoon, SK – Broadway Theatre