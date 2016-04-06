Help decorate Tröegs with the Art of Tröegs contest

Are you one of those people that thinks they are more creative after a few drinks? You’re in luck. Tröegs Brewing Company in Hershey invites you to submit your work to their Art of Tröegs contest. Step 1? Drink some of that sweet, sweet nectar that is Tröegs beer. Step 2? Use the labels, bottlecaps, cans, six-pack carriers to create your amazing art. You’re so talented!

Submission are due by May 14. The winner receives $500 and their work will be displayed in Tröegs’ new art gallery coming this summer. Read the full contest rules here.