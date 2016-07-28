Hanover Dutch Festival hits the streets

The 33rd annual Hanover Dutch Festival features a little something for everyone. The family friendly free street festival takes place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 30 in Hanover’s Center Square. There’s more than 330 arts, crafts and food vendors, a classic car show, authentic German entertainment and activities for the kids.

Some amazing art can be discovered at the Hanover Dutch Festival – Rich Moorhead, founder of the international brand Art of Board, which repurposes broken skateboard decks into functional art, got his start at the festival. See what you can find. And while you’re there, explore all of Hanover with our guide to downtown.

Download the program for the 2016 festival in the link below.

 

Posted in Articles, Arts+Culture, Out & About – York
Mike Andrelczyk

Mike Andrelczyk is a features editor for Fly Magazine. He is a graduate of Penn State University and currently lives with his wife Stacey in Strasburg. Interests include tennis, playing bad guitar, poetry (poems have appeared in Modern Haiku, The Inquisitive Eater and other journals) and oneirology – the study of dreams – mostly in the form of afternoon naps. His name appears in the title screen of Major League 2.

Archive @ MikeAndrelczyk
