Ready to get your scare on? Our annual Halloween Event List is here to help.

HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS

THE BATES MOTEL

1835 N Middletown Road, Glen Mills

(610) 459 0647; thebatesmotel.com

October 3-5 & October 10-November 2; $15 – $100

Meet the lovable Norman and his mother Norma as you check into the Bates Motel, where not everyone checks out. Filled with authentic actors and high-tech special effects, Bates Motel creates one of the most realistic horror experiences on the east coast. Other attractions include the Haunted Hayride and the Haunted Cornmaze. Take a ride through the new haunted slaughterhouse where things might get a little…messy.

KIM’S KRYPT

5932 Colonial Valley Road, Spring Grove

225-4811; kimskrypt.com

Fri., Sat. & Sun. through November 2 and Halloween night; $5-$30

Formerly know as Haunted Mill Screampark, new owner Kim Yates promises to provide all the fright you can handle this October. A Halloween enthusiast, Yates plans on providing a variety of attractions to get your heart racing.

FIELD OF SCREAMS

191 College Avenue, Mountville

285-7748; fieldofscreams.com

Fri, Sat. & Sun. through November 9; $14-$33

With four main attractions including the Haunted Hayride, Den of Darkness, Frightmare Asylum and the Nocturnal Wasteland, Field of Screams provides a variety of ways to be terrorized. This year they will also offer a Zombie Fun Run. Now you can fulfill that lifelong dream (or nightmare) of having zombies chase after you.

JASON’S WOODS

99 Stehman Road, Lancaster

872-5768; jasonswoods.com

Fri., Sat. and Sun. in October; $25-$40

Now packed with even more haunted attractions, Jason’s Woods boast that they have the most attractions around with an even lower price than last year. The new Fields of Fright will trap you in a towering prison of corn where danger lurks around every corner.

SHOCKTOBERFEST

94 Park Avenue, Sinking Springs

610-375-7273; schocktoberfest.com

Thurs.-Sun. October 5-November 4; $15-$34

Featuring three main attractions, Shocktoberfest will show you why they’ve been considered the scariest attraction in PA. Take a ride the “Safari Zombie Company” as you make you way through a zombie-infested industrial park. Shocktoberfest also brings back the very controversial “Naked and Scared,” where participants can walk through their haunted house in nothing but their underwear, because nothing is scarier than a fat man’s bare chest rubbing up again you in the dark.

HALLOWEEN PARK

100 Hykes Mill Road, York Haven

(717) 324-7524; halloweenpark.com

Fri., Sat. & Sun. in October; $12-$28

Take a trip inside Creekside manor and meet Dr. Thomas Stampfl. Known for his unorthodox practices, Stampfl will help you overcome fear, by locking you in a room with some of your scariest nightmares. Guest can also take a stroll on Insanity Island, where things that are dead don’t always stay dead.

——————————————————–

SHOWS & EVENTS

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S SPIDER’S WEB

27 South Belmont Street, York

854-5715; ylt.org

October 18, 19, 25, 26; $25

York Little Theatre covers the crime novelist and playwright’s 1954 noir involving murder, deceit and terror. Christie will have you on the edge of your seat. Can you figure out whodunit?

MASQUERADE PARTY AT THE GETTYSBURG HOTEL

1 Lincoln Square, Gettysburg

334-5006; adamsarts.org

October 24; $20-$75

This years theme is “Alice in Disco Wonderland” so make sure to get down on the dance floor like the Mad Hatter. The even will feature live music and theater as well as a silent auction. Costume or masks are requested, because “hey” if you can’t dance, you don’t want anyone recognizing you the next day anyways.

THE HEADLESS HORSEMAN’S BALL

881 Rockford road, Lancaster

392-7223; rockfordplantation.org

October 25; $65; reservations required

Heads up! Come out and hang with our crazy old pal Headless Horseman, some might say he’s not all there but you’ll be sure to enjoy his company. The Ball will also feature music, dancing, food and a variety of auctions so make sure to make reservations aHEAD of time.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW AT CARLISLE THEATRE

40 West High Street, Carlisle

258-0666; carlisletheatre.org

October 25; $7

Become of a part of Tim Burton’s 1975 cult classic and dress as your favorite character. Guests may come in costume and even purchase a special prop bag to add to the fun and entertainment.

POE EVERMORE AT MOUNT HOPE

2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim

665-7021; parenfaire.com

October 30-November 10; $16.95-$42.95

Mount Hope’s Theater in the Mansion presents a variety of Edgar Allen Poe’s most famous works. Guests can enjoy lunch or dinner while they watch Poe’s ghastly tales come to life.

——————————————————–

Family Friendly

HERSHEYPARK IN THE DARK

100 West Hersheypark Drive, Hershey

(800) 437-7439; halloweeninhershey.com

Fri., Sat. & Sun., October 17-November 2; $23.95-$59.95

What’s scarier than plummeting at high rates of speed at almost a 90 degree angle? Try doing it in the dark. Ride some of your favorite rides like Fahrenheit, The Lightening Racer and the Wildcat. The event features over 50 sweet rides and attractions the whole family will enjoy.

HAPPY HAUNTINGS AT DUTCH WONDERLAND

2249 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster

(866) 386-2839; dutchwonderland.com

Sat. & Sun. October 18-November 2 ; $30.75 (ages 3+)

Kids will love the Halloween themed rides, magic shows, trick-or-treat, and Halloween story telling featuring The Princess and The Knight of Dutch Wonderland.

MILLERSVILLE HALLOWEEN PARADE

South George Street, Millersville

871-2213; parade.millersville.edu

October 18; free

The Millersville Halloween parade begins at the Penn Manor High School and winds through Millersville and ends on James Street. The parade theme this year is “Wonders of the Sea” and will include a marching band competition and a float competition, as well as a variety of local celebrities and entertainers.

PUMPKIN GLOW AT HERSHEY GARDENS

170 Hotel Road, Hershey

534-3492; hersheygardens.org

October 18; $7.50-$10

Illuminated by over 150 pumpkins, kids can trick-or-treat throughout the gardens and enjoy a spooky story time that night.

HALLOWEEN IN THE PARK AT CODORUS

2600 Smith Station Road, Hanover

637-2816; halloweeninthepark.org

October 24 & 25; $10/car; $75/campsite

Bring the family and spend the weekend in the festively decorated campsite. There is a 1.5 mile hayride throughout the campsite and tick-or-treating is strongly encouraged. There will also be a pet parade for all the four-legged friends that want to dress up and join the fun.

TRUNK OR TREAT

161 Museum Drive, Hershey

566-7100; aacamuseum.org

October 25; $5

Visit the Antique Auto Museum for a day of fun with the kids. Children are invited to dress up and hunt for various “trunk-or-treat” spots throughout the museum. Kids can personalize their own treat bags, watch Halloween themed videos on the indoor drive-in and check out the creepy display of hearses.

YORK HALLOWEEN PARADE

Market Street, York

801-4489; yorkhalloweenparade.com

October 26; free

York Traditions Bank sponsors the 65th annual York Halloween Parade at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 27. The Parade will begin at the York Expo center and run through downtown to Lehman Street. Take the kids out and enjoy the brightly colored costumes and floats and of course, the candy.

——————————————————–

Movie Releases

ANNABELLE

Release Date: October 3

Director: John R. Leonette

Cast: Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton, Alfre Woodard, Eric Ladin

annabellemovie.com

This creepy prequel to The Conjuring will have you questioning any stray children’s toy lying around. The story follows Annabelle, a possessed doll with unsettling abilities that wreaked havoc on the Gordon family before paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren bested the doll.

DRACULA UNTOLD

Release Date: October 10

Director: Gary Shore

Cast: Luke Evans, Sarah Gadon, Dominic Cooper, Samantha Barks

draculauntold.com

A fresh take on the Bram Stoker novel follows Romanian ruler Vlad lll Draculea (whom Dracula was named after) while mixing in elements of the classic vampire tale that we all know and love.

ADDICTED

Release Date: October 10

Director: Bille Woodruff

Cast: Sharon Leal, William Levy, Boris Kodjoe, Kat Graham

zanesaddicted.com

In the dark corner of the Fifty Shades of Gray craze lays the sex-fueled thriller Addicted. Based on the best-selling novel, happily married Zoe begins a passionate love affair with a younger man that just might be a fatal attraction.

OUIJA

Release Date: October 24

Director: Stiles White

Cast: Douglas Smith, Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff, Matthew Settle

ouijamovie.com

This might not be the most terrifying flick on the list, but Ouija might stir up those childhood memories of attempting to contact Fluffy, your beloved cat. We eagerly await the next movie based on a Hasbro board game, my bet’s on Hungry Hungry Hippos, talk about scary.

NIGHTCRAWLER

Release Date: October 31

Director: Dan Gilroy

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Riz Ahmed, Bill Paxton

nightcrawlerfilm.com

Lou Bloom (Gyllenhaal) takes us into the underground world of L.A. journalism, where the story comes first and facts come later. Hunting down the cities biggest stories, Bloom walks along the edge of reporter and accomplice as he digs up dirt on some gruesome crimes.

What’s on your Halloween to-do list? Share your itinerary to scare below!