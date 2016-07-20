Guess who's working at T.G.I. Fridays - Jon Gosselin, that's who

He just can’t stay away from Lancaster.

Jon Gosselin is back in our lives, but not only as a DJ or as a cookoff judge – he’s a cook at the T.G.I. Fridays at the Park City Mall. Yes, the chain that was first started as a means to meet women is now Gosselin’s place of employment.

Apps, guys. Let’s go get some apps.

“Friday’s is giving Jon a chance to spread his chicken wings … when he’s not cooking, he gets to DJ once a month. It is his true passion, after all,” TMZ said.

We’ve seen Gosselin DJ. Been there done that.

#tbt to last night when our writer @dennysfromtheblock attended #ladiesnight, where @dj_jon_gosselin was spinning.

A photo posted by flymagazine.net (@flymagazinepa) on

Let’s go get some wings.

